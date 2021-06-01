LAND FORCES 2021 – Insitu Pacific & Innovaero sign collaboration MoA

Insitu Pacific & Innovaero executives with a InnovaeroFOX UAS. (INSITU PACIFIC)

Uncrewed aerial system (UAS) manufacturers Insitu Pacific and Perth-based Innovaero have signed a memorandum of agreement to collaborate on the development of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

The MoA will see Insitu Pacific provide its common architecture software and ground control solutions to enable Innovaero to rapidly progress development of its innovative Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) InnovaeroFOX UAS. The two companies will also explore opportunities for Innovaero to support Insitu Pacific by participating in its global supply chain.

“As part of Boeing, Insitu Pacific has extensive experience in autonomous systems technology projects in Australia and across the region, and we look forward to leveraging this experience to work with Innovaero on new opportunities,” Insitu Pacific managing director Andrew Duggan said in a June 1 release.

Innovaero Group CEO Simon Grosser said the agreement would advance Innovaero’s plans for integrating FOX with a common operating system across a broad range of platforms. “We are delighted to begin working with Insitu Pacific and Boeing on areas of mutual interest,” he said. “I am very proud that as a 100 percent Australian-owned company, Innovaero has been able to demonstrate a sovereign design and manufacturing capability that is clearly world class.”

The release said the MOA is also expected to support projects and innovation to explore the interoperability of UAS platforms, and how these capabilities can be employed by the ADF and regional Asia-Pacific defence forces.

“Innovaero recognises that partnerships with established defence prime systems integrators such as Boeing’s Insitu Pacific, along with ongoing support and encouragement from the Australian Government, are key to accessing global markets for unique, Australian products such as FOX,” Grosser said.