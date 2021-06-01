Home ADF news LAND FORCES 2021 – Saab Australia starts work on QLD facility to support JP 2060
by ADBR
(SAAB AUSTRALIA)

Saab Australia has started work on its new Queensland base for its JP2060 deployable health capability (DHC) program with a ceremonial sod-turning for its new facility at Bundamba near Ipswich.

The event follows Saab being awarded the $370 million Project JP 2060 contract in 2020 which will deliver and provide through-life-support to 550 deployable health modules for the ADF.

“We are proud to be leading the provision of DHC to the nation,” Saab Australia Managing Director, Andy Keough said in a statement on May 31. “Our newest site will see the creation of a number of new Australian jobs, development of new infrastructure and further growth of the region’s defence industry.

“This is the first major milestone in Saab’s delivery of life-saving deployable military and humanitarian hospitals to support our Defence Force personnel,” he added. “The program will not only save lives, but will support local businesses across the nation, boosting Australia’s sovereign defence capability.”

The new facility will include specialist medical technician facilities, maintenance workshops, training, and storage facilities, as well as outdoor exercise space to enable the ADF operational medical teams to gain familiarisation with equipment.

0
