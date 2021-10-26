LAND FORCES 2022 dates announced

(ANDREW MCLAUGHLIN)

The AMDA Foundation has announced the next LAND FORCES exposition will be held at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre in Brisbane, Queensland from 4-6 October 2022.

A release says the three-day event will include an extensive conference program covering topical land defence issues, an industry exhibition, and formal networking and engagement programs for industry, defence, government, and academia.

The announcement follows a tumultuous couple of years for AMDA which has been forced to cancel or move the dates of its three major trade shows – LAND FORCES, INDO-PACIFIC, and the Australian International Airshow at Avalon – as state and international borders closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Army is working through the largest single peacetime acquisition phase in the service’s history,” AMDA Foundation Chief Executive Ian Honnery said in the release. “From helicopters to fighting vehicles, artillery, communications and soldier systems, Army is upgrading and developing its force and is looking to Australian industry to provide capability wherever possible.

“LAND FORCES 2022 will be a hub for engagement across the land defence community to allow Army to detail its requirements, and for industry to demonstrate that it can provide that capability.”

The next trade show under AMDA’s organisational banner will be INDO-PACIFIC 2022 which is scheduled to be held from Tuesday 10 May to Thursday 12 May 2022 at Sydney’s International Convention Centre (ICC), while the next Australian International Airshow at Avalon is scheduled for 28 February to 5 March 2023.