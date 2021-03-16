LAND FORCES offers a platform for Engagement

Set for 1-3 June in Brisbane, Australia, the LAND FORCES International Land Exposition will provide an engagement platform for the Australian Army and Defence Industry during one of the largest acquisition programs in Army’s history.

The Australian Government’s 2020 Force Structure Plan, released in July 2020, detailed a planned $55 billion investment in new strike weapons, helicopters, watercraft, logistics resilience, and emerging robotics and autonomous systems for the Australian Army. This is alongside the major platform and weapon systems acquisitions already underway, such as the Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicle, Hawkei protected mobility vehicle, and self-propelled howitzers.

Combining civil and military conferences, an international industry exhibition and formal networking systems and events, LAND FORCES will provide an engagement platform for the industry that will deliver capability for these programs. The exposition will to connect key players in government, defence, and industry.

Ian Honnery, CEO of LAND FORCES organiser AMDA Foundation, believes the event will provide a welcome return to in-person business for industry. “In the midst of one of the greatest acquisition programs in Army’s history, Australian and international industry is expressing a desire to return to face-to-face engagement at the earliest opportunity, encouraged by an Australian Government that is prioritising the defence industry as a national focus,” he said.

Australian Army Head Land Capability, MAJGEN Simon Stuart has reiterated Army’s commitment to LAND FORCES in 2021 as a means to engage with industry. “The relationship between Army and Industry is key to ensuring we have a joint force that can meet the threats of today and adapt quickly to threats of tomorrow,” he said.

“LAND FORCES 2021 is another opportunity for defence industry to demonstrate the leading-edge technologies that will help Army meet the challenges of Accelerated Warfare. I look forward to continuing Army’s dialogue with Industry at LAND FORCES 2021 as together, we continue to build a Connected, Protected, Lethal and Enabled Army.”

Trade Visitor Registration for LAND FORCES will open in late March.