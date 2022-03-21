Large vessel dry dock to be built at Henderson

The government has announced it will invest $4.3 billion in the development of modern construction and sustainment facilities for large vessels at Henderson near Fremantle in WA.

The 15 March announcement will see a large vessel dry dock designed and built with the oversight of the Government-owned Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI), with work scheduled to commence in 2023 and be completed in 2028.

The dry dock is central to a large master plan for the defence precinct at Henderson to ensure the investment fully supports Australia’s national naval shipbuilding enterprise.

“This investment in WA’s future will ensure we can build, as well as sustain larger vessels in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a release. “Henderson, HMAS Stirling, and Fleet Base West all form a key part of our maritime capability and our nation’s security, particularly given the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, and will continue to do so for decades to come.”

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price added, “This is a significant infrastructure project that Australian industry is already supporting through concept work and there will be significant future job opportunities for Australian industry throughout design and construction, and once it’s up and running.

“The project will build the capacity and capability of sovereign defence industry in the region, particularly in the advanced manufacturing sector, with Australian Industry Capability requirements in contracting arrangements,” she said.