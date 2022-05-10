Home ADF news Latest AMCAP frigate back in the water
ADF newsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsSEASustainment News

Latest AMCAP frigate back in the water

by ADBR
written by ADBR
(BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA)

The Royal Australian Navy’s ANZAC class frigate, HMAS Toowoomba is back in the water at Henderson in WA after recently completing the docking component of its Project SEA 1442 Phase 4/4B ANZAC Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP).

Toowoomba is the seventh of Australia’s eight ANZAC class frigates to complete the upgrade, and is now alongside at the Henderson Common User Facility where the remaining upgrade work will continue in conjunction with the setting-to work and testing of ships systems.

AMCAP delivers a very significant enhancement of ship capabilities. The key element is installation of the CEA Technologies CEAFAR2-L L-band phased array radar. The program is led by BAE Systems Australia and its partners in the Warship Asset Management Agreement (WAMA), the Commonwealth, Saab Australia, and Naval Ship Management.

“There’s not a system on board the ship that’s not been impacted by the AMCAP scopes of work, the many other Engineering Change Upgrades, or the ship’s maintenance scopes of work, of which there are hundreds,” Director Maritime Sustainment at BAE Systems Australia, Greg Laxton said in a release.

HMAS Toowoomba is scheduled to undergo a series of trials before returning to the operational fleet by the end of 2022.

0
Linkedin

Related Articles

Sikorsky & Boeing team unveils DEFIANT X for...

February 1, 2021

EOS tagged to supply RWS for Army PMVs

July 6, 2020

US Coast Guard buys ScanEagle UAS services

June 15, 2018

Lockheed Martin wins 10 year F-22 sustainment contract

November 11, 2021

DCNS marks unveiling of Future Submarine facility in...

December 20, 2016

Indonesia signs for Rafale, approved to buy F-15

February 11, 2022

Defence workplace equality accolade for QinetiQ

February 25, 2019

JSF Program turns 20

October 27, 2021

RAAF prepares to fly Heron UAV in civil...

June 2, 2015

RAAF marks 5,000 hours of King Air 350...

February 7, 2017