Latest AMCAP frigate back in the water

(BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA)

The Royal Australian Navy’s ANZAC class frigate, HMAS Toowoomba is back in the water at Henderson in WA after recently completing the docking component of its Project SEA 1442 Phase 4/4B ANZAC Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP).

Toowoomba is the seventh of Australia’s eight ANZAC class frigates to complete the upgrade, and is now alongside at the Henderson Common User Facility where the remaining upgrade work will continue in conjunction with the setting-to work and testing of ships systems.

AMCAP delivers a very significant enhancement of ship capabilities. The key element is installation of the CEA Technologies CEAFAR2-L L-band phased array radar. The program is led by BAE Systems Australia and its partners in the Warship Asset Management Agreement (WAMA), the Commonwealth, Saab Australia, and Naval Ship Management.

“There’s not a system on board the ship that’s not been impacted by the AMCAP scopes of work, the many other Engineering Change Upgrades, or the ship’s maintenance scopes of work, of which there are hundreds,” Director Maritime Sustainment at BAE Systems Australia, Greg Laxton said in a release.

HMAS Toowoomba is scheduled to undergo a series of trials before returning to the operational fleet by the end of 2022.