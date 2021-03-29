Home ADF news Latest AMRAAM model proceeds to operational test
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTProject news

Latest AMRAAM model proceeds to operational test

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(US NAVY)

The Pentagon has completed the integrated test program (ITP) of the latest Raytheon AIM-120D System Improvement Program (SIP) Tape 3 version of the venerable Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM.

The completion of the ITP follows a successful test shot from a US Navy F/A-18F at NAS Ventura County, Point Mugu on March 12, and will allow the program to progress to an operational test (OT) program in preparation of a planned service entry in 2022.

The AIM-120D ‘SIP 3’ will provide significantly enhanced range over the current in-service AIM-120D, and also adds a two-way datalink, GPS navigation, an expanded no-escape envelope, and improved high off-boresight capability.

Australia was approved by the US State Department for up to 450 AIM-120Ds in 2016, while both the UK and Canada have also received approval to order the missile. The RAAF currently operates the AIM-120C-5 and D models of the AMRAAM on its F/A-18A/B classic Hornets, F/A-18F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers, and F-35A Lightning II.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

RAAF AP-3C Orions to enforce North Korea sanctions

September 13, 2018

Boeing back in the fold for Canada fighter...

March 1, 2018

Feature – OSINT: FAILURE TO LAUNCH

November 24, 2020

Lockheed Martin & Commonwealth sign JP 9711 Phase...

March 27, 2019

Rizzo reform program concludes

December 1, 2012

USAF B-52 re-engine project funding delayed

June 7, 2019

Pyne announces counter-IED technology grant

December 6, 2017

UPDATE – CENTCOM confirms Iran shot down US...

June 20, 2019

F-35 information systems centre opens at Williamtown

July 5, 2017

RAAF Air Task Group marks 100 days of...

January 15, 2015