Leidos Australia awarded JP2060/4 health contract

(ANDREW MCLAUGHLIN)

Leidos Australia has been awarded a contract to deliver a modern electronic health records management system for Australian Defence Force personnel.

The contract under Project JP2060 Phase 4 is worth $299 million, and work has already started. Initial operating capability (IOC) is planned for November 2023, and final operating capability (FOC) in 2025.

Leidos said the new health knowledge management system will replace the ADF’s legacy electronic health record product with a modern, patient-centric health solution, recording, storing, aggregating, and analysing health data for the ADF population. That will unify multidisciplinary primary and occupational care with emergency and hospital care to enable better clinical decision-making.

For the first time, an electronic health solution will be delivered into the deployed environment to record the delivery of healthcare by ADF clinicians from point of injury throughout evacuation and into rehabilitation and recovery

“This will ensure all relevant clinical information can be recorded and included in a member’s health record to facilitate appropriate, on-going care,” a company release said.

The project will deliver 187 full-time-equivalent jobs, mostly in Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. As Prime Systems Integrator, Leidos Australia will lead a team of primarily Australian companies, and it says more than 95 per cent of the work will be delivered by Australian industry.

Australian digital health company MediRecords, instrumental in setting up the Federal Government’s Coronavirus Helpline, will provide the technology to deliver primary and allied health care to the 85,000 ADF personnel.