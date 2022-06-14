Home ADF news Lockheed Martin Aust adds Inovor to its JP9102 team
by ADBR
Lockheed Martin Australia has announced it has added Australian space service provider, Inovor Technologies to its bid team for the Australian Defence Force’s Project JP 9102 sovereign SATCOM requirement.

A 14 June company statement says Inovor will support the Hosted Missions Program, which it says “would utilise surplus capacity aboard JP102 launch vehicles for small Australian designed and built satellite missions, providing multiple mission opportunities”, and which is described as a “key feature” of its JP9102 Enhanced Australian Industry Capability (AIC) plan.

“We’re committed to supporting Australian space industry by maximising the benefits of existing launch opportunities,” said David Ball, Lockheed Martin Australia’s Regional Director for Space. “Inovor, as the only spacecraft manufacturer in Australia developing bespoke spacecraft subsystems, and with deep experience providing satellite mission solutions for Defence, would support the Hosted Missions Program with exploratory studies, knowledge sharing, program planning activities and safety design requirements.

“By offering to facilitate launch and transferring engineering know-how and capability to these organisations, Lockheed Martin Australia is contributing to the ongoing development of our nation’s robust space capability,” he added.

Lockheed Martin Australia says its JP9102 Hosted Missions Program falls under its AIC Plan, which is designed to support small to medium Australian enterprises to deliver best-of-breed solutions and develop Australia’s defence and space industry capability.

Other members of Lockheed Martin’s bid team include Av-Comm, Calytrix Technologies, Clearbox Systems, Conscia, DXC, EM Solutions, Linfox, Ronson Gears, Shoal Group, and STEM Punks.

