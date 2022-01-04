Lockheed Martin Aust adds more companies to JP9102 SATCOM team

(LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced the addition of two more companies to its bid team for the Australian Defence Force’s Project JP9102 sovereign satellite communications (SATCOM) requirement.

A December 17 company release says Blacktree Technology and DXC Technology Australia have joined Lockheed Martin Australia’s team which also includes Conscia, Av-Comm, Calytrix Technologies, EM Solutions, Shoal Group, Clearbox Systems, STEM Punks, and Ronson Gears

“Lockheed Martin Australia’s JP9102 team is ready to accelerate the delivery of an operationally agile and flexible solution that has the capacity to meet the ADF’s evolving needs,” Lockheed Martin Australia’s regional director for space, David Ball said. “We’re working hand-in-glove with an extensive set of local industry partners to build a highly skilled, high-value Australian workforce. These Australian companies will contribute to an extensible and resilient sovereign MILSATCOM solution that strengthens Australia’s space capability long into the future.”

Blacktree Technology is an Australian-owned communications solutions specialist with experience in ultra-high frequency (UHF) services for Defence. “Blacktree welcomes the opportunity to support Lockheed Martin Australia on JP9102,” managing director of Blacktree, Joe Nevin said. “This agreement capitalises on our deep heritage in high mobility MILSATCOM and will in turn add to our capability and reputation as a market leader in UHF ground segment solutions.”

DXC Technology is a global IT services company and will oversee the development of ground and control segment cybersecurity architectures, including interfaces with existing hardware and external software elements.

“DXC in Australia is looking forward to working closely with Lockheed Martin Australia, a company that is spearheading the development of Australia’s space-oriented industries and technologies,” said Seelan Nayagam, DXC president, Asia Pacific. “The opportunity to deliver cybersecurity architectures for JP9102 positions us at the very forefront of the industry, generating local and global opportunities.”