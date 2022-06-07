Home ADF news Lockheed Martin Aust appoints Ken Kota to lead its GWEO program
ADF newsHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTPolicy newsProject newsRegional News

Lockheed Martin Aust appoints Ken Kota to lead its GWEO program

by ADBR
written by ADBR
Lockheed Martin Australia’s vice president, Australian Defence Strategic Capabilities Office, Ken Kota. (LOCKHEED MARTIN AUSTRALIA)

Lockheed Martin has announced it has appointed Ken Kota as vice president, Australian Defence Strategic Capabilities Office.

A company release says Kota will lead Lockheed Martin’s approach to delivering a sovereign guided weapons capability as part of the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise in a newly created role. It says he will leverage Lockheed Martin’s “deep expertise in missile design and manufacture to accelerate the development of advanced guided weapon manufacturing capabilities in Australia”.

“Lockheed Martin understands the strategic importance of Australia’s GWEO Enterprise and is committed to putting the best people in front of this national endeavour,” Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive, Warren McDonald said in the release. “Ken brings significant experience in missile defence and strike weapons to the team.

“Under his guidance, and with ready access to US capabilities and experience, Lockheed Martin Australia will help build the in-country knowledge and engineering expertise required to deliver GWEO,” McDonald added

Lockheed Martin was selected in April 2022 by the Commonwealth to be a Strategic Industry Partner in the development of the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise.

0
Linkedin

Related Articles

Lockheed Martin Canada commences RNZN Anzac upgrade

March 13, 2018

USAF funds next gen AAM demonstration

January 25, 2019

Northrop Grumman Aust opens integration lab in Canberra

December 7, 2021

UPDATE: RAN Aegis systems receive upgrade

July 7, 2020

Lockheed Martin appoints James Taiclet as new President...

June 18, 2020

Australian-developed sensor mandated for LAND 129 Ph3 UAS

May 11, 2021

UMS SKELDAR displays V-200 UAS with Wescam MX-8

March 4, 2019

Insitu Pacific teams with Nova Systems for LAND...

September 8, 2020

RAN’s Canberra class LHDs achieve FOC

November 13, 2019

Babcock to provide new frigates to Royal Navy

September 19, 2019