Lockheed Martin Aust appoints Ken Kota to lead its GWEO program

Lockheed Martin Australia’s vice president, Australian Defence Strategic Capabilities Office, Ken Kota. (LOCKHEED MARTIN AUSTRALIA)

Lockheed Martin has announced it has appointed Ken Kota as vice president, Australian Defence Strategic Capabilities Office.

A company release says Kota will lead Lockheed Martin’s approach to delivering a sovereign guided weapons capability as part of the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise in a newly created role. It says he will leverage Lockheed Martin’s “deep expertise in missile design and manufacture to accelerate the development of advanced guided weapon manufacturing capabilities in Australia”.

“Lockheed Martin understands the strategic importance of Australia’s GWEO Enterprise and is committed to putting the best people in front of this national endeavour,” Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive, Warren McDonald said in the release. “Ken brings significant experience in missile defence and strike weapons to the team.

“Under his guidance, and with ready access to US capabilities and experience, Lockheed Martin Australia will help build the in-country knowledge and engineering expertise required to deliver GWEO,” McDonald added

Lockheed Martin was selected in April 2022 by the Commonwealth to be a Strategic Industry Partner in the development of the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise.