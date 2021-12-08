Lockheed Martin Australia adds Conscia to JP9102 team

(L-R) Lockheed Martin Australia’s regional director for space, David Ball and Chief Engineer Military Space Communications, Julia Dickinson, with Conscia chairman and executive director, Brendan Bilston. (LOCKHEED MARTIN AUSTRALIA)

Lockheed Martin Australia (LMA) has announced it has added the veteran-owned infrastructure advisory firm, Conscia to its Project JP9102 sovereign military satellite communication (SATCOM) system bid team.

Lockheed Martin says Consica has “deep expertise in the planning, delivery and accreditation of sensitive facilities and infrastructure for Defence”, and that it will “manage the design and construction of two purpose-built satellite operations facilities”, and oversee the upgrade of two existing satellite ground stations.

“We’re excited to be working with Conscia, an Australian veteran-owned business with a strong track record for delivery,” Lockheed Martin Australia’s regional director for space, David Ball said in a company release. “We’ve assembled an expert team that is now design- and construction-ready to deliver on JP9102’s ground infrastructure requirements.

“This relationship is one of many that Lockheed Martin Australia has forged with Australian businesses as we continue our commitment to build a sovereign capability that strengthens Australia’s defence and space industry,” Ball added.

Brendan Bilston, Conscia chairman and executive director added, “I’ve deployed on operations and seen first-hand the critical importance of reliable space-based communications capabilities, so we’re delighted to be working with Lockheed Martin Australia, a company with unrivalled capabilities and a commitment to working with Australian businesses. The team is eager to contribute to the development of a cutting edge MILSATCOM capability for Australia that will play a critical role in securing our national interests.”

Conscia joins Av-Comm, Calytrix Technologies, EM Solutions, Shoal Group, Clearbox Systems, STEM Punks, and Ronson Gears on the Lockheed Martin-led team for its JP9102 bid.