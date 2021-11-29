Lockheed Martin Australia expands JP9102 SATCOM team

(LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced it has added two more companies to its growing bid team for the Australian Defence Force’s Project JP9102 sovereign satellite communications (SATCOM) requirement.

The announcement says Calytrix Technologies and EM Solutions will join the team which also includes Av-Comm, Shoal Group, Clearbox Systems, STEM Punks, and Ronson Gears.

WA-based Calytrix specialises in integrated training solutions, and is developing a training management system in satellite operations which will manage courseware, simulations and scenarios, assessments, and compliance processes. EM Solutions is a subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems based in Brisbane, and will establish an interoperability and certification program to ensure end-user terminals meet all required standards.

“To deliver a sovereign MILSATCOM capability in a timeframe that meets Defence’s needs, Lockheed Martin Australia draws on the best that Australian industry has to offer,” regional director for space at Lockheed Martin Australia, David Ball said in a release.

“We’ve been clear from the outset that our JP9102 philosophy is to maximise Australian industry content, and these latest teammates are a testament to that enduring commitment. Investing in local capabilities facilitates the transfer of skills, know-how and technology to strengthen Australia’s defence and space industry—and will play a lead role in the development and support of our solution,” he added.