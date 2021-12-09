Lockheed Martin Australia & Leidos Australia team for AIR 6500 Ph1

(LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Leidos Australia and Lockheed Martin Australia have announced they will team to design, develop, and build secure technologies to bid for the Royal Australian Air Force’s Project AIR 6500 Phase 1 Joint Air Battle Management System requirement.

With Lockheed Martin Australia selected as one of two shortlisted primes to participate in the final competitive phase of the project, Leidos Australia help develop capabilities that can be integrated into an open architecture framework to support application development.

A joint release says the teaming agreement will see the two companies investigate transformative software factory technologies reinforced by secure coding, advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, automated monitoring, continuous deployment, network optimisation, and testing in support of Lockheed Martin Australia’s open systems architecture program solution.

“We’re proud to bring more than 25 years of local experience delivering in-country integration as part of Lockheed’s AIR6500 team,” Leidos Australia Chief Executive Paul Chase said in the release. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Leidos, Lockheed Martin Australia and our industry partners to work with the ADF to transform Australia’s future Joint Air Battle Management capabilities from the ground up.”

Lockheed Martin Australia AIR6500 Program Executive Steve Froelich added, “Lockheed Martin Australia is very proud to team with Leidos Australia. For over 70 years, Lockheed Martin Australia has been delivering and sustaining cutting-edge technologies and solutions to help protect Australia’s interests across all-domains in partnership with the ADF and Australian industry.

“We are thrilled to build on those partnerships by teaming with Leidos Australia to combine our next-gen technology expertise with Leidos Australia’s tailored Information Technology services to deliver a revolutionary AIR6500-1 capability that will ensure the ADF can rapidly detect, deter and defend against evolving threats in the 21st century battlefield,” Froelich added.

“We are highly committed to integrating ‘best of breed’ local technologies and Leidos Australia’s advanced capabilities helps us to achieve a truly sovereign solution for Australia, ensuring Australian industry remains at the heart of shaping the country’s future Joint Air Battle Management capability.”