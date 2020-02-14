Lockheed Martin launches new bursary for STEM study

Lockheed Martin Australia has launched a new bursary with funding of up to $120,000 for tertiary study in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) or related field.

This is part of the Gallipoli Scholarship Fund (GSF), a not-for-profit established in 1996 to provide scholarships to eligible descendants of Australian veterans to undertake tertiary study.

The GSF aims to honour the memory and legacy of Australian veterans, and the Lockheed Martin Australia Bursary is the GSF’s first corporate bursary.

There will be one LMA Bursary awarded for 2020, with a further 11 awarded up to the end 2023.

Applications for the 2020 Bursary close on the March 1, with the recipient of the first Bursary announced at an event on April 16.

Joe North, Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand, said the company was proud to have long-standing relationships with not-for-profit organisations.

“We are very pleased to partner with the Gallipoli Scholarship Fund to launch the first ever Lockheed Martin Australia Bursary, honouring the legacy of our Armed Forces and the service of our veterans,” he said

“Our investment in veteran support organisations as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths-focused initiatives create opportunities for thousands of Australians to enjoy a better future.”

Chair of the Gallipoli Scholarship Fund, retired Major General Michael Smith, said they pleased to have secured this first corporate Bursary with Lockheed Martin Australia.

“It allows the Fund to support more descendants of our Veterans,” he said.

Governor General David Hurley, the former Chief of the Defence Force, and Mrs Linda Hurley have been selected as the first patrons of the Gallipoli Scholarship Fund.

“Linda and I are delighted to be Patrons of the Gallipoli Scholarship Fund,” he said.

“The fund – and its supporters – help young Australians pursue further study, opening up a lifetime of possibilities for the scholars. In shaping the future, the Fund also ensures the past is not forgotten and that the sacrifice of those who have served our nation is not forgotten.”

Further details of the scholarships can be found at https://www.gallipolischolarship.com.au/14