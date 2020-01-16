Lockheed Martin receives contract for 50 C-130Js for US DoD

(DEFENCE)

The Pentagon has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for the first 21 of a 50 C-130J Hercules multiyear deal for three US services.

The 50 aircraft will comprise 24 HC/MC-10J special mission aircraft for the USAF, 20 KC-130J air-to-air refuellers for the US Marine Corps, and six HC-130J search and rescue aircraft for the US Coast Guard. The ‘Multiyear III’ contract will be delivered between 2021 and 2025.

“The C-130J Multiyear III award represents a joint commitment between Lockheed Martin and the US government in delivering proven capability that meets our operators’ mission and affordability requirements,” vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin, Rod McLean said in a statement.

“Our partnership with the US government provides significant savings through multiyear procurement as compared to annual buys, and provides the best tactical airlifter to crews who fly and support the world’s largest Super Hercules fleet.”

More than 400 C-130Js have been delivered to 22 operators in 20 countries, and it has been built in 11 different production models. The RAAF’s 37SQN operates 12 extended fuselage C-130J-30s, based at Richmond west of Sydney.