Lycoming signs UAS engine agreement with Orbital

(TEXTRON)

Textron subsidiary Lycoming Engines and Australia’s Orbital UAV have signed a new engine development and supply agreement for Textron uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

The new agreement includes a 12-month engine development program which will see Orbital’s core engine and fuel and engine control systems integrated with the Textron Systems’ Aerosonde UAS, and a follow-on five-year engine supply contract including spare parts and support services.

“We are delighted to announce this major new collaboration with Lycoming and to be working with Textron Systems on a joint development program,” CEO and Managing Director of Orbital UAV, Todd Alder said in a statement. “This relationship further enhances our status within the global UAV defence industry and provides the opportunity to increase our market share and deliver on our strategic growth objectives.”

Senior Vice President Air Systems at Textron Systems, Wayne Prender added, “Orbital UAV’s heavy fuel technology and design expertise coupled with Lycoming Engines’ World Class reputation further supports Textron Systems’ industry-leading UAV mission readiness rates and reputation for reliability and durability.”

The Aerosonde Mk4.7/HQ is a shortlisted competitor for both the Royal Australian Navy’s SEA 129 Phase 5 maritime, and Australian Army’s LAND 129 Phase 3 tactical UAS programs.