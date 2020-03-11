Home Business Matthew Sibree appointed CAE Asia/Pacific MD
Matthew Sibree appointed CAE Asia/Pacific MD

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
New MD of CAE Defence & Security Asia/Pacific, Matthew Sibree. (CAE)

CAE has announced the appointment of Matthew Sibree to the position of Managing Director, Defence & Security for the Asia-Pacific region, effective February 17. In his new role, Sibree will be responsible for overseeing CAE’s Defence & Security team and directing growth in the region.

“Through his strong commercial acumen and understanding of the Defence & Security sector and customers, he will provide strategic leadership to focus on building strong and proactive relationships that will result in business growth, profitability and customer satisfaction,” CAE’s Vice President, Defence & Security International, Marc-Olivier Sabourin said in a statement. “Globally, he will contribute to our worldwide success by working collaboratively across CAE.”

Sibree joined CAE in January 2019 after extensive experience in the military and aerospace fields. He was worked as QinetiQ’s General Manager, and has held positions at BAE Systems including as a General Manager in the Aerospace Domain, at Boeing Defence Australia, and at Qantas. He served in the RAAF from 1992 to 2001.

