Navantia Aust establishes Navy TLS facility at Garden Island East

Navy LHD HMAS Canberra at Garden Island East in Sydney. (ADF)

Navantia Australia has announced the establishment of a Through Life Support Facility to support the Royal Australian Navy at Garden Island East in Sydney.

Described as a multipurpose open architecture system, the company says the new facility will enable the testing and development of Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) hardware and software to be conducted on-shore.

The company says it replicates the IPMS hardware and software installed onboard the two Canberra class LHD and two Supply class AOR vessels for which Navantia is the OEM, and is a key enabler for the optimisation of maintenance and platform availability through the capture and analysis of real data from the ships and proactive obsolescence management.

“The ability to maintain design integrity, configuration control, upgrades and modernisation of all Navantia designed ships and supplied systems and equipment, including the IPMS, in Australia is a key capability developed in Navantia Australia to support CASG and the Royal Australian Navy’s fleet,” Navantia Australia’s managing director, Israel Lozano Barragán in a June 27 statement.