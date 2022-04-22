Navy to order two more Evolved Cape class patrol boats

(AUSTAL)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that the Royal Australian Navy will order an additional two Evolved Cape class patrol boats (ECCPB).

The announcement – made during an election campaign stop at Henderson in WA – will see the two boats added to the six ECCPBs currently being built by Austal for the Navy, the first of which – ADV Cape Otway – was launched in late 2021 and handed over to Defence in March.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting the Royal Australian Navy by providing and enhancing fleet capability; working in collaboration with the Department of Defence and industry partners,” Austal Limited CEO Paddy Gregg said in a company release.

“This announcement for additional Evolved Cape class patrol boats further strengthens and supports Australian sovereign shipbuilding capability and provides Austal, and our outstanding supply chain partners, with a level of continuity that will provide stability and security for the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise,” he added.

“Austal will also continue to invest and develop our facilities in Henderson to ensure we have the capability and capacity for the future programme of work the Prime Minister has previously announced. We look forward to continuing at pace, with all eight Evolved Cape Patrol Boats to be delivered through to 2024, providing long-term commitments to our supply chain partners in the Australian Shipbuilding Industry.”