New Defence portfolio ministers announced

In the wake of Labor’s victory in the May 21 federal election, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced his new cabinet.

Taking the position of Defence Minister is The Hon Richard Marles MP, The Hon Pat Conroy MP is Minister for Defence Industry, and The Hon Matt Keogh MP is Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Minister for Defence Personnel.

The Hon Richard Marles MP. (ALP)

Richard Marles is the Deputy Prime Minister and member for Corio north of Geelong in Victoria, and has been in federal parliament since 2007.

Prior to entering parliament, he was a solicitor and later held senior positions in the Transport Workers Union and the Australian Council for Trade Unions. He served as shadow Defence Minister in opposition from July 2016 to January 2021, and was the Deputy Opposition Leader from May 2019 to May 2022.

The Hon Pat Conroy MP. (ALP)

Pat Conroy is the member for Shortland in the southern suburbs of Newcastle and northern Central Coast of NSW, and entered federal parliament in 2013.

Prior to entering parliament, he was a senior policy advisor and deputy Chief of Staff to then Defence Industry Minister, Greg Combet from 2008 to 2013 and, in opposition, had served as Shadow Minister Assisting for Defence from June 2019 to May 2022.

The Hon Matt Keogh MP. (ALP)

Matt Keogh is the member for Burt in the south-eastern suburbs of Perth in Western Australia, and entered federal parliament in 2016.

Prior to entering parliament, he worked as a solicitor, federal prosecutor, and commercial lawyer. In opposition, he served as the Shadow Defence Industry Minister from June 2019 to May 2022.