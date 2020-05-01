Home AIR New Saab AESA radar flies
by Andrew McLaughlin
Saab JAS-39E Gripen-E (SAAB)

Saab has successfully test flown a new X-band Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar which will be integrated with its new JAS-39E/F Gripen fighter.

In a brief statement the company said the trials were flown successfully aboard a company JAS-39D Gripen, collecting data while detecting and tracking objects. Apart from the new Gripen model, the new radar – a development of its PS-05/A radar – is designed to be retrofitted to other fighter aircraft including older model Gripens as well.

“This is an important step in the development of our new fighter AESA radar. We see great possibilities for the radar, and its modular, adaptable and scalable design means it can also be used for a range of other applications”, says Anders Carp, SVP and head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.

Saab says the AESA radar features Gallium Nitride (GaN), a material that uses less power, offers improved heat resistance, has a wider bandwidth, and greater reliability, availability and efficiency.

