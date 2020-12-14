Home AIR New Zealand orders P-8A training systems
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsRegional NewsSustainment News

New Zealand orders P-8A training systems

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
A file image of an RAAF P-8A operational flight trainer (OFT). (ADF)

Boeing has been awarded a US$109m (A$144m) contract by the US Navy for P-8A Poseidon training systems for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

The order includes an Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) including a Brief/Debrief Station (BDS)a Weapons Tactics Trainer (WTT) and BDS, a 10-seat flight management systems trainer electronic classroom, and a 10-seat mission systems desktop trainer electronic classroom.

Also included are a training system support centre, a scenario generation station, a virtual maintenance trainer, a 10-seat maintenance electronic classroom, as well as software, publications, contracts, logistics, engineering, and management technical assistance. 

The RNZAF P-8A training facility will be located at RNZAF Base Ohakea near Palmerston North in Manawatu. New Zealand ordered four P-8As in April 2020 to replace the P-3K2 Orion in RNZAF service, and the first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to Ohakea in 2022.

1
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Thales and Chemring partner on grenades

September 6, 2018

Lockheed Martin to open systems demonstration centre in...

February 28, 2017

Boeing receives first Chinook Block II contracts

July 21, 2018

USN declares IOC for F-35C

March 7, 2019

SEA 5000 decision delayed due to industry wrangling...

June 25, 2018

RAAF considering integrating Litening AT pods with C-130J

February 6, 2019

Singapore’s Australian Chinook footprint to be increased

September 7, 2020

Boeing set to open new office in Adelaide

April 6, 2017

Cobham gets takeover offer, starts strategic review of...

July 26, 2019

Varley CTSi to upgrade Air Affairs LearJets

February 28, 2019