New Zealand orders P-8A training systems

A file image of an RAAF P-8A operational flight trainer (OFT). (ADF)

Boeing has been awarded a US$109m (A$144m) contract by the US Navy for P-8A Poseidon training systems for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

The order includes an Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) including a Brief/Debrief Station (BDS)a Weapons Tactics Trainer (WTT) and BDS, a 10-seat flight management systems trainer electronic classroom, and a 10-seat mission systems desktop trainer electronic classroom.

Also included are a training system support centre, a scenario generation station, a virtual maintenance trainer, a 10-seat maintenance electronic classroom, as well as software, publications, contracts, logistics, engineering, and management technical assistance.

The RNZAF P-8A training facility will be located at RNZAF Base Ohakea near Palmerston North in Manawatu. New Zealand ordered four P-8As in April 2020 to replace the P-3K2 Orion in RNZAF service, and the first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to Ohakea in 2022.