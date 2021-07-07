Home ADF news NIOA builds Australian Missile Corporation team
NIOA builds Australian Missile Corporation team

by Andrew McLaughlin
(US NAVY)

Following the creation of the Australian Missile Corporation (AMC) in response the Government’s announcement that it wants to design and manufacture guided weapons in Australia through the establishment of a Sovereign Guided Missile Enterprise, the AMC has continued to build its industry team.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of NIOA, the AMC was formed in May 2021, and has built an impressive industry team to “facilitate collaboration between government, industry, and academia” according to CEO, Robert Nioa.

“NIOA is strongly aligned with the Commonwealth Government’s mission to accelerate sovereign industrial capability and we are excited about this next phase,” Nioa said. “As we have seen over the past 12 months with the COVID19 pandemic, it’s prudent for Australia to be more self-reliant.

“Defence is a manufacturing sector with enormous opportunity for growth,” he added. “Investing in capabilities that assure supply of weapons for ADF is not only critical for the nation’s security, but it will create jobs and new business opportunities.

“Since the Prime Minister’s announcement, many companies have contacted NIOA seeking guidance as to how best they could participate in the future guided weapons enterprise. Building upon our experience as Australia’s No.1 Defence Prime, NIOA’s response has been to establish the Australian Missile Corporation as a team of like-minded Defence organisations willing and able to support the new enterprise.”

Companies listed as AMC partners or collaborators include Quickstep, Black Sky Aerospace, Air Affairs, Sage, IAI, Thornton Tomasetti, DMG MORI, Arican Advisory Capital, Aldom Transport Engineering, Applied Fasteners & Tooling, Allweld Manufacturing, BenchOn, Milspec Manufacturing, Thomas Global Systems, John Hart, Helios Power Solutions, Collagis, Archer Materials Ltd, CyberCX, Go Proto, Edison Projects, Ionize, Australian Precision Technologies, AMOG Consulting, Risk Logic, Mercury Systems Inc, Moog Australia, Stella Engineering, Deco Australia, Engineered Precision Machining (EPM), Aeromech Pty Ltd, Protonautics, Praxis Aerospace, Elexon Electronics, and B&R Enclosures.

