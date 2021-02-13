Nominations open for Land Forces Innovation Awards

(ADF)

The AMDA Foundation has announced it has opened nomination for the 2021 Land Forces Innovation Awards.

To be announced and presented at the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition in Brisbane in June, the awards include the Land Forces 2021 National Innovation Award, the Land Forces 2021 SME Innovation Award, and the Land Forces 2021 Young Innovator Award.

“The awards reflect our altruistic purpose, which is to promote the development of aviation and Australia’s industrial, manufacturing and information/communications technology resources in the fields of aviation, aerospace, maritime, defence and security,” CEO of the AMDA Foundation, Ian Honnery said in a release.

“Since we launched the Awards in 2012, we have presented nearly $400,000 in SME Innovation Award Grants and Young Innovator Awards, to encourage and reward excellence by our small companies and emerging engineers and scientists,” he added.

“Australia’s defence industry is now recognised by the Department of Defence as a Fundamental Input to Defence Capability (FIC), and Defence is putting ever-greater emphasis on industry innovation. Industry’s ability to deliver for Defence and the ADF is underpinned by its ability to innovate and bring to the market new defence products and services. That is what our awards seek to encourage.”

The awards are open to Australian companies or the Australian subsidiaries of overseas parent companies. The innovation could be anything from a new product or service to a new approach to business. Entries will be judged on originality and their understanding of user needs.

For enquiries contact Gregor Ferguson, AMDA Foundation’s Executive Manager Innovation and Industry Engagement at gferguson@amda.com.au.