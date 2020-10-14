North Korea reveals new ICBM

Indo-Pacific News

(NKTV SCREENCAP)

North Korea has revealed a new road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a night military parade in its capital Pyongyang, with reports the new missile will be capable of carrying multiple independent re-entry warheads (MIRV).

Analysts surmise that the new two-stage missile – which is carried by a 11-axle wheeled transporter, erector and launcher (TEL) – is still a liquid fuelled system and, based on high-resolution photos released by North Korea of the parade, measures roughly 25 metres long and has a diameter 2.5 metres.

The isolated and secretive country also unveiled a new Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), tentatively named the Pukguksong-4, at the parade.