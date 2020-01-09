Home ADF news Northrop Grumman to upgrade Growler ALQ-218 RWR
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject news

Northrop Grumman to upgrade Growler ALQ-218 RWR

by Australia Defence Business Review
written by Australia Defence Business Review
(ADF)

The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a US$35.2m (A$51.5m) contract to upgrade the AN/ALQ-218 radar warning receiver sensors on the Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft under that service’s Airborne Electronic Attack System Enhancements (ASE) program.

The work will be performed on behalf of the US Navy, and the RAAF which operates 11 EA-18Gs. It will form a baseline for the US Navy’s Growler Block II (GB2) program which will see the AN/ALQ-249 next gen jammer integrated with the aircraft, as well as other upgrades to the aircraft’s combat system, cockpit displays, and enhanced mission computers and avionics.

Northrop Grumman says the wingtip-mounted ALQ-218 ‘utilises a unique combination of short and long baseline interferometer techniques along with a patented passive ranging algorithm to provide precision geo-location of all ground-based emitters.’

Follow-on contracts are expected to be awarded in 2020 to enable the installation of the enhanced sensors including government furnished (GFE) retrofit kit of weapon removable assemblies (WRAs), specific cabling, and other work packages.

The AN/ALQ-218 RWR is mounted on each of the EA-18G’s wingtips. (US NAVY)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

First RAAF F-35 pilot begins training

January 25, 2015

Andrews announces SEA 1000 oversight panel

June 9, 2015

Raytheon receives APG-79 radar upgrade contract

March 30, 2017

SEA 5000 decision delayed due to industry wrangling...

June 25, 2018

Northrop Grumman connects RAAF simulators to US test...

December 14, 2016

Special Feature AN ENDURING LEGACY

October 7, 2019

Saber Astronautics to develop electronic threat identification technology

July 24, 2017

Rockwell Collins produces 100th DAS optical assembly for...

April 27, 2017

Royal Thai Air Force to upgrade Saab C2...

August 13, 2018

FEATURE – A Discreet Affair

November 29, 2019