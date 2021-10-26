Home ADF news Norway orders Joint Strike Missile
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEA

Norway orders Joint Strike Missile

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
A JSM test shape in an F-35A internal weapons bay. (KONGSBERG)

Norway has become the second country to order the KONGSBERG Joint Strike Missile (JSM) for employment from its Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters.

The order comes after a successful partnership between KONGSBERG, the Norwegian Armed Forces, and Norwegian Defence Research Establishment in the definition, development, and test of the JSM.

“The Joint Strike Missile, as part of the Norwegian F-35 fighter jet, enables the Norwegian Air Force to operate within the challenging and complex environment ensuring the defence of vital national interests,” President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Eirik Lie said in a release.

“The development of the missile has been ongoing since 2008, and with this contract, completes development and test and enters a full rate production phase,” he added. “This program secures employment and business for KONGSBERG and our extensive supply chain partners for years to come.”

Based on the surface-launched Naval Strike Missile (NSM), the JSM has been designed to be employed from the internal weapons bay of the F-35A and F-35C for the maritime strike role. Japan has also ordered the JSM for its F-35A force.

The Australian government has provided funding to KONGSBERG since April 2017 to integrate the RF sensor to the JSM, and to BAE Systems Australia since 2013 for the development of the RF sensor under the Priority Industry Capability Fund.

(KONGSBERG)
1
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Rockwell Collins wins contract for Digital Terminal Control...

October 20, 2017

Afghan Black Hawks to be supported by ADF

July 21, 2018

Lockheed Martin announces partnerships with War Memorial and...

May 25, 2018

Defence receives first aviation refuelling vehicles

April 13, 2017

RAAF considering more A330s for MRTT conversion

June 12, 2020

TAE adds R-R Adour to engine portfolio

October 13, 2020

Lockheed Martin & Thales team on Australian sovereign...

April 23, 2021

Aegis Baseline 9 shoots down MRBM target

October 29, 2018

RFT for Offshore Patrol Vessels released to shortlisted...

November 30, 2016

Rockwell Collins’ Australian Army Chinook avionics support work...

June 15, 2018