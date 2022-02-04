Nova joins Team AUStringer for AIR 5428 Ph3 F-AMTS bid

(ADF)

CAE Australia has signed a teaming agreement with Nova Systems to join its Team AUStringer bid for the Royal Australian Air Force’s Project AIR 5428 Phase 3 Future Aviation Mission Training System (F-AMTS) requirement.

Team AUStringer was formed in November 2021 with the teaming of CAE Australia and Cobham Australia. A 3 February release from CAE says Nova Systems will provide professional and engineering services, and that its experience from the introduction into service of the AIR 5428 Phase 1 Pilot Training Systems (PTS) will be leveraged.

“We are honoured to have Nova Systems as part of Team AUStringer because they bring a wealth of experience supporting the delivery of complex Defence programs,” Managing Director Indo-Pacific of CAE Australia, Matthew Sibree said in a release. “We are well aware of their solid reputation, particularly in East Sale, as a result of their successful participation in the RAAF’s new pilot training program.

“With both Cobham and Nova Systems now part of Team AUStringer, we are demonstrating our commitment to developing a sovereign Aviation Mission Training System that builds Australia’s industry capability,” he added.

The announcement comes just days after the Commonwealth issued an invitation to respond (ITR) to industry for the F-AMTS which will replace the Air Mission Training School and the School of Air Traffic Control (SATC) currently delivered by the Air Academy at RAAF East Sale in Victoria.