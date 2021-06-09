Home ADF news NUSHIP Stalwart on way to Australia
NUSHIP Stalwart on way to Australia

by Andrew McLaughlin
NUSHIP Stalwart departs Ferrol in Spain. (NAVANTIA)

NUSHIP Stalwart, the second of two Supply class auxiliary oiler replenishment (AOR) vessels being acquired by RAN under the project SEA 1654 Phase 3 program, departed Ferrol in Spain in May and is scheduled to arrive in its new home base of Garden Island near Fremantle in late June.

The sister ship of HMAS Supply which was commissioned in April 2021, Stalwart will replace HMAS Sirius in service when it commissions in 2022.

Like its sister, when it arrives it will receive a final fit-out at Henderson near Fremantle including its Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS), a communications suite, its Typhoon remote weapons stations, and its Saab 9LV combat system.

“Whilst the departure of NUSHIP Stalwart today might represent the conclusion of the SEA 1654 (Phase) 3 program, this does not mean the end of our relationship with Australia,” Navantia’s Global President, Mr Ricardo Domínguez said in a release.

“Australia has relied on Navantia to provide a decisive capacity to achieve its strategic objectives in the maritime field,” he added. “Navantia, through Navantia Australia, will continue to be Australia’s partner now and in the future.”

