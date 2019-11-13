Home ADF news NUSHIP Sydney completes sea trials
ADF newsHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsSEA

NUSHIP Sydney completes sea trials

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
NUSHIP Sydney sails out of Port Adelaide for sea trials. (DEFENCE)

The third and final Royal Australian Navy SEA 4000 Air Warfare Destroyer, NUSHIP Sydney has completed its initial period of sea trials off the coast of South Australia.

Launched in 2018, Sydney commenced its trials in September, and anecdotal reports suggest the trials have been successful and completed ahead of schedule.

“Today’s milestone is another example of the Liberal and National Government’s successful initiative to reform the AWD program, setting the scene for the Naval Shipbuilding Plan,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said in a November 9 statement. “Sydney will enter into service early next year, and with her sister-ships HMA Ships Hobart and Brisbane, they will be the most potent warships to date.”

Sydney is scheduled to be accepted into service and will travel to its home port of Garden Island in its namesake city in February, and will be commissioned in May.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Rheinmetall lodges LAND 400 bid with C4ISR partner...

September 4, 2015

First two UK E-7s to be commercial conversions

May 13, 2019

PM officially opens PACIFIC 2017

October 3, 2017

ASC upgrades virtual shipyard system, positioning for SEA...

August 9, 2016

General Atomics demonstrates MQ-9B SkyGuardian/Protector capabilities

August 28, 2019

Japanese F-35A missing, aircraft and pilot presumed lost

April 10, 2019

Government awards $2.3 million to local businesses to...

October 23, 2019

First AWD starts sea acceptance trials

January 30, 2017

Industry urged to apply for a spot in...

October 26, 2017

Lockheed Martin Australia opens new Canberra office

February 19, 2018