NUSHIP Sydney completes sea trials

NUSHIP Sydney sails out of Port Adelaide for sea trials. (DEFENCE)

The third and final Royal Australian Navy SEA 4000 Air Warfare Destroyer, NUSHIP Sydney has completed its initial period of sea trials off the coast of South Australia.

Launched in 2018, Sydney commenced its trials in September, and anecdotal reports suggest the trials have been successful and completed ahead of schedule.

“Today’s milestone is another example of the Liberal and National Government’s successful initiative to reform the AWD program, setting the scene for the Naval Shipbuilding Plan,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said in a November 9 statement. “Sydney will enter into service early next year, and with her sister-ships HMA Ships Hobart and Brisbane, they will be the most potent warships to date.”

Sydney is scheduled to be accepted into service and will travel to its home port of Garden Island in its namesake city in February, and will be commissioned in May.