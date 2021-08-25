Optus teams with Raytheon Aust & Thales Aust for SATCOM project

(OPTUS)

Optus has announced it will prime on a joint ‘Team AUSSAT’ with Raytheon Australia and Thales Australia for the ADF’s Project JP9102 sovereign satellite communication (SATCOM) requirement.

The company says it is “Australia’s pre-eminent satellite provider” having launched 10 satellites and operating 13 spacecraft since 1985, including the Optus C1 satellite which currently carries an ADF communications payload.

“As sector pioneers and the leading investor in the Australian space industry, our solution will leverage our long track record of delivering for Australia’s Defence agencies, supporting Australian industry capabilities, and our unwavering commitment to deliver a sovereign solution that enhances Australia’s security,” Optus Chief Executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a release.

“The bid team…has a unique proposition being the only team with an unrivalled history of owning and operating satellites in Australia, by Australians, for Australians – drawing synergies from two partner companies with their exceptional pedigrees in building and delivering world-class Defence capabilities,” she added.

Raytheon Australia Managing Director Michael Ward said the company was ready to draw on decades of expertise in delivering certified and integrated space systems. “Raytheon Australia has been delivering certified sovereign space solutions and complex system integration to the Australian Defence Force for decades, partnering with them and local industry to unlock the full potential of satellite data,” he said.

Thales Australia CEO Chris Jenkins said the team of Optus, Raytheon Australia and Thales Australia would deliver a genuine sovereign Australian capability with the global reach to access world leading space technology from Europe and the USA. “Thales Australia has been a trusted partner of the ADF for more than three decades, delivering advanced secure communication solutions, and we’re proud to partner with Optus and Raytheon Australia on this project.”