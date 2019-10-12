PACIFIC 2019 – Naval Group & ASC sign deal to train apprentices

Naval Group Australia and ASC Shipbuilding executives and staff celebrate the signing of the apprenticeship deal at Pacific 2019. (SETH JAWORSKI)

Naval Group and ASC have signed a new deal for their first new apprentices to undertake their training with ASC.

Under the agreement, the first three apprentices start in January next year, followed by two annual intakes, with the program running out to 2025.

By that time Naval Group will have grown its workforce to around 1000 and started work on the first of the new Attack class submarines and be able to train their own apprentices.

ASC is currently conducting Collins submarine sustainment work in Adelaide.

Naval Group Australia chief executive officer John Davis said ASC and Naval Group signed a framework earlier this year, aimed at establishing a long term collaboration to support the objectives of the submarine enterprise in Australia.

“The conversation about collaboration between Naval Group and ASC goes back to 2016,” he said at the Pacific 2019 International Maritime Exposition in Sydney on October 10.

“I am really very pleased and very proud to announce of our really significant initiatives under this framework which elates to training. The next generation of submarine builders is a key part of the success of the future submarine program.

“At the same time we also need to ensure we sustain the Collins as a front-line capable submarine. That really means protecting and growing our respective workforces over the next few decades.”

The new apprentices will train in metal fabrication, with apprenticeships running for four years.

Mr Davis said this was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the apprentices who would gain the benefit of the experience of ASC in Australian and Naval Group in France. “They will work with the best welders in Australia today. We hope this is just the start of this apprentice framework,” he said.

ASC chief executive officer Stuart Whiley said the young people who undertook these apprenticeships would gain world class training and go on to careers in shipbuilding. “They gain an opportunity to work with some of the best trades people and submarine experts in Australia if not the world,” he said.

“I have always maintained, given ASC’s experience that it is well positioned to act as a seedbed for the development of the future shipbuilding workforce required for the government’s commitment to building s sustainable shipbuilding industry,” he said.