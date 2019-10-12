PACIFIC 2019 – Naval Group launches new Australian subsidiary

Shipbuilder Naval Group has launched a new Australian subsidiary.

Called Naval Group Pacific and to be run out of Sydney, the company said the creation of the new entity highlighted its long term commitment to Australian defence industry, and will include a research centre.

Naval Group Pacific subsidiary will operate separately from the Adelaide-based Naval Group Australia, currently committed to the SEA 1000 future submarine program.

Naval Group said it would it would focus on strengthening Australia’s broader defence capabilities through sales, program management and sustainment of the Naval Group’s existing portfolio of advanced technology products, systems and services and through the building of partnerships with the Australian industry,

Naval Group Pacific will oversee the company’s business development activities in Australia and New Zealand, and will also develop a world-class research and development centre in Australia.

“Naval Group Pacific will rely on a long-term partnership culture and leverage the dynamic R&D policy of its parent company to solve some of the local defence industry’s most critical challenges,” said Naval Group chief executive officer and chairman Hervé Guillou.

“Naval Group Pacific will make Australia a global research and development Centre of Excellence for Naval Group, with a policy to privilege co-operation, gathering industry, academia and government to develop new maritime defence technologies.”