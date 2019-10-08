PACIFIC 2019 – Navy releases new strategy for defence industry engagement

Chief of Navy VADM Mike Noonan launches the RAN’s new Industry Engagement Strategy on October 9. (SETH JAWORSKI)

The Royal Australian Navy has released its new Industry Engagement Strategy, with Navy chief VADM Mike Noonan declaring the status quo was no longer acceptable.

At a launch of the policy on the first morning of the PACIFIC 2019 International Maritime Exposition in Sydney on October 8, VADM Noonan said the timelines for major programs were tight and the Australian public expected Navy to deliver on current and future capability needs.

He said the alternative was business as usual and this new strategy was about thinking differently, acting differently and communicating and behaving differently.

“We have a world class capable lethal navy and I need cutting edge technology in all aspects of the Australian shipbuilding industry,” he said. “The strategy challenges Navy, industry and academia to innovate, to make a difference. It’s about making a difference to protecting Australian and our national interests. It’s about finding better ways to achieve outcomes through people processes and technology.”

VADM Noonan said the strategy would fundamentally improve how Navy engaged with industry. “We are focused on working with you. We will make our needs clear to industry so it is best positions to develop, deliver and support Navy’s capabilities. We will be receptive to your advice and we will not accept the status quo.

“We will move forward and I am asking you to move forward with us. I am asking you to move forward with us. We are in this together.”

The strategy sets four key pillars for future industry engagement – direction, dialog, delivery and innovation. VADM Noonan said this started immediately, with his staff directed to get out and talk to the many small and large businesses exhibiting at PACIFIC 2019.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said, since the government breathed fresh air into Defence and the Australian defence industry, we were really seeing tremendous bang for our buck.

“New small Australian businesses have been created and new job opportunities have opened up for many Australians,” she said. “Manufacturing in Australia is alive and well with defence industry proving itself as a pillar for developing new and cutting edge solutions for our defence force.

“Not only have we changed how our defence industry thinks, we have also changed the way that defence thinks.”