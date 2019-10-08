Home ADF news PACIFIC 2019 – Raytheon Australia to provide naval combat system support
PACIFIC 2019 – Raytheon Australia to provide naval combat system support

Raytheon Australia has signed an agreement with Defence to provide naval surface ship combat system engineering support services for up to six years.

Raytheon Australia managing director Michael Ward said the Government and Department of Defence were to be commended  for their forward-looking decision to engage a combat system engineering partner to reduce risks for future surface ship programs.

“As the combat systems integrator for the Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) program, Raytheon Australia has more than 15 years of expertise in this field,” he said. “Having lived the full evolution of Australia’s first truly sovereign shipbuilding program through AWD, we understand the importance of early combat system planning, architecting, integrating and testing.

“This early engagement is particularly critical in reducing the risks for large-scale programs such as surface ships – as proven by the first-time success of the AWD combat system.”

Mr Ward said Raytheon looked forward to working alongside the Department of Defence to apply its unique combat system knowledge to benefit the Government as they deliver the capabilities outlined in the Naval Shipbuilding Plan over the coming decades.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said, under the deed of standing offer Raytheon would provide combat system engineering support services to the Royal Australian Navy for up to six years following a new agreement with Defence. 

“Under this new agreement, Raytheon Australia will support Defence’s upgrades to surface ship combat systems by providing engineering and logistics services,” she said.

“This will capitalise on existing knowledge, skills, systems and processes developed by Raytheon Australia through the Hobart class Destroyer acquisition program, while continuing to support our Navy with the world’s best combat systems technology.

“This is part of our Government’s plan to develop a long-term sustainable Australian Combat Management System industry, which is key to the national Naval Shipbuilding Plan.”


