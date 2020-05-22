PACIFIC 2021 delayed to 2022, new Avalon dates announced

The organisers of the biennial PACIFIC International Maritime Exposition have announced that the show originally scheduled for August 2021 has been deferred to 2022.

To be renamed INDO-PACIFIC International Maritime Exposition 2022 to better reflect increasing naval capabilities and influence in Australia’s wider region, the show will now be held in May 2022, with the exact dates to be confirmed.

The announcement comes just a week after the LAND FORCES 2020 which had been scheduled for this September was postponed to June 1-3, 2021 due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 Australian International Airshow at Avalon originally scheduled for February 23-28, 2021 was postponed to November 2021.

The day after the INDO-PACIFIC dates change, AMDA Foundation announced Avalon will be held from 23-28 November, 2021.

In summary, the revised dates for all three shows are:

LAND FORCES 2021 – June 1-3, 2021

AVALON 2021 – November 23-28, 2021

INFO-PACIFIC 2022 – Dates TBA May 2022