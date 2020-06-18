Paul Chase confirmed as Leidos Australia CEO

Paul Chase, CEO Leidos Australia. (LEIDOS)

Leidos Australia’s acting-CEO, Paul Chase has been appointed to the role in a permanent capacity, effective June 15.

An engineer who also has a masters degree in law, Mr Chase was appointed as acting-CEO in March upon the departure of Christine Zeitz, and has been with the company for some 22 years in program management and new business roles.

“I’m honoured to be named Chief Executive for Leidos Australia,” Mr Chase said in a statement. “With the team, we will continue to grow our Australian business by focusing on helping our customers to deliver their mission.”