Penten announces AltoCrypt Phone secure phone app

(PENTEN)

Canberra-based defence cyber company, Penten has announced the release of its new AltoCrypt Phone secure application suite for managed iPhones.

The app was developed with global partners inside and out of government. The company says AltoCrypt Phone delivers a suite of secure applications to stay connected with chat, voice and video, email and calendar on a managed iPhone. It says it delivers modern tools for accessing classified information and enabling modern work practices whilst respecting doctrine, regulation and sovereignty.

“The last 10 years has seen the rapid uptake of mobile devices to support our daily lives, we are more connected than ever and more effective because of it.” Penten CEO Matthew Wilson said in a statement. “The business of Defence is digitising and the team at Penten and its partners have been focused on ensuring that Defence is empowered with mobile tools and protections to take advantage of this digital revolution.”

This new capability is not just about gaining advantage through improved situational awareness, informed decision making and workplace flexibility for Defence, it is also about maintaining intellectual advantage.

“The next generation of war fighters and policy makers have had a mobile device in their hands for much of their lives, mobile devices support how they work, learn and live,” Wilson added. “AltoCrypt Phone will give them the tool they need to maximise their potential in government, securely.”