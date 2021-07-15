Penten launches upgraded Anti-Eavesdropping Product

(PENTEN)

Canberra-based cyber security company, Penten has launched its updated AltoCrypt pBox anti-eavesdropping device.

First launched in 2018, the company describes pBox as a portable container designed to prevent mobile phones from listening in on sensitive and classified conversations. It is designed to allow workers to keep their phones with them in meetings and in secure facilities, without the risk of the phone eavesdropping or collecting video.

For the newly released upgrade, the pBox has updated software, an improved locking system, faster device charging, custom parts, and a new look.

“The pBox is one of our flagship products and we are thrilled to be able to bring this new iteration to market,” Penten’s General Manager, Business Strategy, Joshua Bolton said in a release. “In addition to providing security and peace of mind to our customers, our new pBox is entirely made in Australia with our manufacturing partner GME.

“Penten has always believed that Australia is well placed to be a global hub for national security technology and this product is proof it’s possible to cost effectively manufacture in Australia,” he added. “Given the wealth of knowhow and capability in Australia, there is no reason why the country cannot forge a path as a global technology leader.”