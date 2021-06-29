Philippines approved to buy F-16s

Concept art of an F-16C Block 70/72. (LOCKHEED MARTIN)

The US State Department has approved a possible sale to the Philippines of 12 Lockheed Martin F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighters.

As advised by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on June 24, if it proceeds, the sale would include 10 F-16Cs, two F-16Ds, three spare P&W F100 or GE F110 engines, and a number of advanced systems including the AN/APG-83 AESA radar that are being integrated with the new Block 70/72 model.

Also included in the notification are 24 Raytheon AIM-120C-7/8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles and several training and captive air carriage rounds, six Sniper or Litening ATP targeting pods, and a small number of 500lb bombs and laser JDAM tail kits.

As usual, the notification also includes the initial training, initial spares and support services, ground support equipment, and technical publications required to establish a new capability.

In two separate notifications, the Philippines has also been approved to buy 12 AGM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles and 24 AIM-9X Block II air-to-air missiles, as well as captive air training rounds.

The Philippine Air Force’s current primary combat aircraft is the KAI T-50, an advanced trainer with a light attack capability.