Philippines receives first Polish-built Black Hawks
Philippines receives first Polish-built Black Hawks

by Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo
(PHILIPPINE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

The Philippines has taken delivery of the first five S-70i Blackhawk transport helicopters it has on order.

A chartered Ukrainian Antonov An-124 transport aircraft delivered five helicopters to Clark Air Base north of the Philippine capital Manila on Monday the 9th of November with another due to arrive in early December.

The Philippines signed a government-to-government deal with Poland worth the equivalent of A$330.5 million in 2019 to acquire 16 helicopters, which are manufactured by Poland’s PZL Mielec, a subsidiary of Lockheed-Martin.

The rest of the order is scheduled to be delivered in 2021.

