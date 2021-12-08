PLA-AF Y-20U tanker makes operational debut

A grainy image of a Y-20 with wing-mounted refuelling pods as published on Twitter. (CHINESE INTERNET)

The air-to-air refuelling variant of China’s PLA-AF Y-20 transport has reportedly made its operational debut during a recent Chinese incursion into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Identifiable by a wing-mounted hose and drogue refuelling pod outboard of the engines on each wing, at least one Y-20U was reported to have escorted a flight of PLA-AF combat aircraft south and then east of Taiwan on a November 28 flight through the southern ADIZ.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense (MND), Taiwan’s Republic of China Air Force (RoCAF) observed 18 combat aircraft including J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighters, a Shaanxi Y-9 EW aircraft, two KJ-500 AEW&C aircraft, and five H-6 bombers.

Chinese internet sites published photographs on the same day of several Y-20Us with different tail numbers, indicating the type had entered service. While concept art has shown a Y-20U with a centreline boom refuelling capability, no actual imagery has been published. The Y-20U is expected to replace aging H-6U and augment IL-78 tankers in PLA-AF service.