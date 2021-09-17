PLEXSYS Australia supports RAAF Air Warfare Centre

(PLEXSYS AUSTRALIA)

PLEXSYS Australia is supporting the Royal Australian Air Force’s Air Warfare Centre – Distributed Training Centre (AWC-DTC) at RAAF Williamtown near Newcastle with its integrated training software.

The RAAF’s advanced simulators are being networked across multiple sites through the Defence Training and Experimentation Network (DTEN), and the AWC-DTC enables exercise scenario development, exercise control, blue force augmentation, and credible red force injects for Australian and Coalition training.

The AWC-DTC provides integration for force-level training, test, and experimentation, and together with the Joint Collective Training Branch of Headquarters Joint Operations Command (JOC), the connectivity to enable distributed mission training in the synthetic environment.

A major enabling capability for the work AWC-DTC does is PLEXSYS Australia’s Advanced Simulation Combat Operations Trainer (ASCOT) 7 which enables cutting-edge scenario generation with contemporary, realistic, constructive forces. PLEXSYS describes ASCOT 7 as a dynamic and intuitive computer-generated forces (CGF) platform for use in robust modelling and simulation (M&S) environments.

“PLEXSYS Australia was founded with a desire to create a defence company which, simply put, did things differently,” Director PLEXSYS Australia, Robert Miller said in a release. “We have been working with the customer to implement improvements in our systems for a few years, and we are excited that the ‘end game’ will see our systems contributing to the AWC-DTC training system.

“Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) activities allow the RAAF to integrate and exercise advanced capabilities and tactics in a safe and secure environment without the necessity and cost of military members being airborne,” he added. “ASCOT 7’s state-of-the-art user interface, modular, and scalable environment generation capabilities are fantastic features to ensure the Warfighter is trained and ready.”

PLEXSYS Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLEXSYS Interface Products, and is based at the Williamtown Aerospace Centre alongside RAAF Base Williamtown.