Home ADF news PLEXSYS Australia supports RAAF Air Warfare Centre
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesIndustry NarrativesIndustry NewsTraining

PLEXSYS Australia supports RAAF Air Warfare Centre

by ADBR
written by ADBR
(PLEXSYS AUSTRALIA)

PLEXSYS Australia is supporting the Royal Australian Air Force’s Air Warfare Centre – Distributed Training Centre (AWC-DTC) at RAAF Williamtown near Newcastle with its integrated training software.

The RAAF’s advanced simulators are being networked across multiple sites through the Defence Training and Experimentation Network (DTEN), and the AWC-DTC enables exercise scenario development, exercise control, blue force augmentation, and credible red force injects for Australian and Coalition training.

The AWC-DTC provides integration for force-level training, test, and experimentation, and together with the Joint Collective Training Branch of Headquarters Joint Operations Command (JOC), the connectivity to enable distributed mission training in the synthetic environment.

A major enabling capability for the work AWC-DTC does is PLEXSYS Australia’s Advanced Simulation Combat Operations Trainer (ASCOT) 7 which enables cutting-edge scenario generation with contemporary, realistic, constructive forces. PLEXSYS describes ASCOT 7 as a dynamic and intuitive computer-generated forces (CGF) platform for use in robust modelling and simulation (M&S) environments.

“PLEXSYS Australia was founded with a desire to create a defence company which, simply put, did things differently,” Director PLEXSYS Australia, Robert Miller said in a release. “We have been working with the customer to implement improvements in our systems for a few years, and we are excited that the ‘end game’ will see our systems contributing to the AWC-DTC training system.

“Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) activities allow the RAAF to integrate and exercise advanced capabilities and tactics in a safe and secure environment without the necessity and cost of military members being airborne,” he added. “ASCOT 7’s state-of-the-art user interface, modular, and scalable environment generation capabilities are fantastic features to ensure the Warfighter is trained and ready.”

PLEXSYS Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLEXSYS Interface Products, and is based at the Williamtown Aerospace Centre alongside RAAF Base Williamtown.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

F-35 maintenance training making progress

September 12, 2017

BAE Systems Demonstrates Future Combat Air System Credentials...

February 20, 2020

Serco tests landing craft design for LAND 8710.1

August 6, 2021

CDF announces new Cyber Command

February 1, 2018

Boeing awarded contract for Super Hornet/Growler data processor

June 10, 2021

RAAF accepts three more F-35As

April 9, 2018

Quickstep steps up to support USMC Harriers

July 9, 2020

Boeing expands RAAF classic Hornet maintenance role

August 4, 2017

Northrop Grumman Australia to double in size

January 23, 2017

LAND FORCES 2021 – Gaardtech displays Jaeger robotic...

June 7, 2021