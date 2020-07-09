Home AIR Quickstep steps up to support USMC Harriers
Quickstep steps up to support USMC Harriers

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review
(USMC)

Australian composite structure and component manufacturer Quickstep Technologies has fulfilled a short-notice requirement for aircraft OEM Boeing to provide support for USMC AV-8B Harrier II attack jets.

Contracted through Boeing Global Services, Quickstep provided 260 composite components for some of the USMC’s Harrier fleet which had been grounded, as the obsolete parts could no longer be sourced from companies in the US.

“Boeing’s vital sustainment activities on the United States Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier fleet is boosted by our partnerships with small-and-medium enterprises like Quickstep,” Boeing Defence Australia Supply Chain Management Director Nick Gothard said in a statement. “This collaboration between Boeing and Quickstep shows Australian industry’s great potential to find innovative solutions for our global customers. Stand-alone contracts like these also help grow the capability and size of our Australian industry.”

Quickstep’s General Manager Business Development Steve Osborne added, “We’re proud to step up and work with Boeing as well as support the operational needs of one of Australia’s closest allies. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Boeing and demonstrating our capability to deliver high-quality composite solutions across its defence business.”

Quickstep operates out of a 16,000sqm facility at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, a building once occupied by Boeing Aerostructures Australia.

