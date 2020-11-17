Quickstep to buy Boeing Defence Aust MRO

Quickstep CEO Mark Burgess (L) and Boeing Defence Australia vice president and managing director, Scott Carpendale (R). (QUICKSTEP)

Quickstep Holdings has announced it has agreed to terms to acquire the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) business of Boeing Defence Australia located at Tullamarine near Melbourne Airport.

Under the terms, Quickstep will acquire operating assets, inventories, and certain customer contracts from Boeing Australia Component Repairs Pty Ltd (BACR). The company says it will also make offers to some BACR employees and will take on employee liabilities and some other business liabilities.

“We are delighted to soon be welcoming highly capable aerospace employees from the BACR business to Quickstep,” CEO of Quickstep, Mark Burgess said in a statement. “The acquisition of this important national capability aligns well to our business strategy, positions us to grow our defence sustainment business and opens up new opportunities in the high value commercial aftermarket as we move toward post-pandemic recovery.”

Boeing Defence Australia vice president and managing director, Scott Carpendale added, “We’re pleased that this agreement will offer Quickstep – a well-established and highly capable Australian company – the ability to grow its unique sovereign capability to the benefit of regional commercial and defence customers. We look forward to continuing to work with Quickstep on new opportunities to increase their support of Boeing customers locally and globally.”

The Tullamarine facility is primarily focused on composite and metal structure repair work for a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, and Bombardier commercial jets, and F/A-18A/B Hornets, F/A-18F Super Hornet, C-130J Hercules, and CH-47 Chinook military aircraft.