Home ADF news RAAF C-130J LAIRCM system achieves FOC
ADF newsAIRBusinessCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsSustainment News

RAAF C-130J LAIRCM system achieves FOC

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review
(DEFENCE)

The RAAF’s C-130J Hercules transport fleet has achieved a final operational capability milestone of its Northrop Grumman AN/AAQ-24(V) large aircraft infrared countermeasures (LAIRCM) systems.

The systems are installed on the aircraft to provide protection against infra-red guided missiles, and were procured through a foreign military sales (FMS) acquisition under Project AIR 5416 Phase 4B2.

“The Large Aircraft Infra-Red Countermeasures provide enhanced protection against infrared guided missiles for Air Force’s fleet of C-130J tactical transport aircraft,” Director General Air Combat Enablers, AIRCDRE Mark Green said in a statement. “Maintaining effective defences against these prolific and increasingly sophisticated weapons is essential to the safe operation of the aircraft.

“Defence has been able to complete this critical upgrade three months earlier than projected, and under budget by $146.85 million.”

Eight of the RAAF’s 12 C-130Js were modified locally by Airbus Australia Pacific at RAAF Richmond, and elements of the LAIRCM systems will be maintained by Northrop Grumman at RAAF Edinburgh. CAE Australia has also upgraded the RAAF’s C-130J simulator to reflect the LAIRCM capability.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Australian F-35A receives Australian-made vertical tails

August 8, 2017

Feature – HEAVY MACHINERY

July 29, 2019

QinetiQ Australia acquires RubiKon Group

February 28, 2017

Raytheon boosts Naval Sustainment Hub in Sydney

December 18, 2017

First Anzac frigate undocked after AMCAP upgrade

December 3, 2018

ADF tests new data transfer technology

October 29, 2015

EOS delivers first LAND 400 Phase 2 RWSs...

June 6, 2019

Hawkei PMVs-L arrive in Iraq for operational trials

January 4, 2018

Boeing names Newell as regional director for SA

October 9, 2017

ANALYSIS: Paying the price for continuous shipbuilding strategy?

August 5, 2015