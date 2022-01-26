Home ADF news RAAF commences C-130J Block 8.1 upgrade
RAAF commences C-130J Block 8.1 upgrade

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
The first B8.1 configured C-130J returns to Richmond on December 20. (ADF)

The first Royal Australian Air Force Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules to be upgraded to the latest Block 8.1 standard returned to its home base at RAAF Richmond in December.

The aircraft was upgraded by Lockheed Martin and the USAF in the US to the latest B8.1 standard. The upgrade adds new hardware and software to allow for enhanced GPS capabilities, a new flight management system updated identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, enhanced precision approach and landing systems. It also includes new datalinks to ensure the aircraft is compliant with the latest communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS), and global air traffic management (ATM) regulations.

The scope of the upgrade was determined by the global C-130J Joint User Group (JUG) of which the RAAF is a member, and has also been applied to C-130Js in service with the USAF, US Marine Corps, and US Coast Guard. The upgrade was operationally tested with a USAF’s 19th and 314th Airlift Wings from 2017 to 2019.

The remaining 11 RAAF aircraft will be upgraded by Airbus at RAAF Richmond.

