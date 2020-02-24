Home ADF news RAAF KC-30As receive higher visibility markings
RAAF KC-30As receive higher visibility markings

by Andrew McLaughlin
The RAAF’s fleet of seven Airbus KC-30A multi-tole tanker transports is being repainted with higher visibility national, squadron, identification and emergency markings.

The new scheme will see the previous blue-grey markings repainted in a dark grey, providing higher contrast against the aircraft’s light grey scheme. The change follows difficulty in identifying individual aircraft on the ramp and in the air.

The first aircraft, A39-004 has received the new paint scheme, and the remainder of the fleet will have it applied as they come up for scheduled repainting.

