RAAF P-8A deployed to Japan for Op ARGOS

(ADF)

The Australian government has announced the deployment of an RAAF P-8A Poseidon maritime ISR aircraft to Kadena Air Base on the Japanese island of Okinawa for the Operation ARGOS effort to enforce United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea.

The aircraft deployed in early September and, after a suitable quarantine period, will join a multi-national effort to monitor shipping and deter illegal sanction-busting trade to and from the reclusive country. Other participating nations include Canada, New Zealand, France, Japan, and the US.

“Our commitment to Operation ARGOS demonstrates our resolve for a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said. “Our contribution through dedicated air patrols supports the international campaign to address illicit trade, sanctions evasion and their associated networks.”

The P-8A deployment is the 4th aerial deployment by the ADF since the operation commenced in 2018. The RAN has also deployed major surface assets to the region on three occasions during this period.